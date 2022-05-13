16 people share the story of their most disastrous vacation ever.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What was the worst thing to ever happen to you on vacation?" people were ready to share horror stories from a getaway gone wrong. Note to self: never go on a cruise.
I went on a Hawaii cruise with my wife. I got out of one of the swimming pools as we were leaving harbor of one of the islands. It was only the second or third day of our trip out of ten days. A sudden gust of wind caught one of the umbrellas that was mounted to the deck and propelled it into my forehead.
It hit just above my left eye. Had I moved at all it likely would have blinded me. So, there I am on deck, bleeding profusely from my face and dripping wet from the pool. No crew members came to help me at all. A fellow passenger who was a nurse grabbed me a towel to staunch the bleeding and guided me towards the on board doctor.