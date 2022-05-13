16 people share the story of their most disastrous vacation ever.

Going on a relaxing beach vacation can be the perfect cure to work burnout, but not every trip is an Instagram-worthy poolside bikini selfie with a cocktail inside a coconut under the tropical sun...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What was the worst thing to ever happen to you on vacation?" people were ready to share horror stories from a getaway gone wrong. Note to self: never go on a cruise.

1.

I went on a Hawaii cruise with my wife. I got out of one of the swimming pools as we were leaving harbor of one of the islands. It was only the second or third day of our trip out of ten days. A sudden gust of wind caught one of the umbrellas that was mounted to the deck and propelled it into my forehead.