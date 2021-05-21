16 people share the story of their worst Tinder date.

Scrolling, swiping, messaging, transferring from the app to text, planning a first date for Tuesday night happy hour margaritas and then talking about a stranger's siblings over untouched guacamole while you wonder if they could be your soulmate can be a challenging cycle of dating doom...

While the majority of dating app first dates are pretty standard and tame, we all have at least one encounter that makes us want to remain single forever. People who refuse to ask a single question about their date while rambling on about their own lives for the entirety of the cursed cocktail hour, not eating any dinner and chugging three drinks to quell the nerves and then wondering how you ended up in a stranger's apartment having breakfast with their three roommates, the torture of a conversation that's going absolutely nowhere--dating can sometimes be an obstacle course of nightmares.

Do you split the check or let the person who proposed the date pick up the tab? Do you have to formally reject someone if you plan on never seeing them again? The etiquette rules of modern dating can be a spiderweb of wasted money on overpriced appetizers and waiting three hours to respond to flirty texts. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is your Tinder horror story?" people who have played the field of dating apps were ready to share their tales of online dates that ended in sheer disaster.