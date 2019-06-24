16 people share the worst reasons people have used to reject them. 'It's my turn to reject you.'

Rejection hurts.

Whether it's a romantic or professional rejection, the idea of someone deciding they're just not that into you is never a good feeling. Humans are hardwired to crave acceptance and validation from others and when we fail, it feels like our chests are exploding.

From the littlest rejection (why did that dog at the house party want to hang out with everyone except you?) to the most painful (soul crushing heartbreak) some of us are better at handling it than others. The standard advice is that time heals everything, but waiting for the sting to go away can be absolute torture.

If you're currently suffering from a rejection, I suggest blasting some power ballads. And when that doesn't work, crying, pizza and wine are always a solid option.

When a recent reddit user asked, "What is the worst reason someone has used to reject you?" the internet was ready to reveal their most scarring tales...

1. Oh no, "UglyRobloxian."

This kid at my school wouldn’t date me because I am adopted. He “can’t trust not knowing who my parents really are.”

2. Yikes, "WattsUp130."