16 people share the worst reasons people have used to reject them. 'It's my turn to reject you.'

Rejection hurts.
Whether it's a romantic or professional rejection, the idea of someone deciding they're just not that into you is never a good feeling. Humans are hardwired to crave acceptance and validation from others and when we fail, it feels like our chests are exploding.
From the littlest rejection (why did that dog at the house party want to hang out with everyone except you?) to the most painful (soul crushing heartbreak) some of us are better at handling it than others. The standard advice is that time heals everything, but waiting for the sting to go away can be absolute torture.
If you're currently suffering from a rejection, I suggest blasting some power ballads. And when that doesn't work, crying, pizza and wine are always a solid option.
When a recent reddit user asked, "What is the worst reason someone has used to reject you?" the internet was ready to reveal their most scarring tales...
1. Oh no, "UglyRobloxian."
This kid at my school wouldn’t date me because I am adopted.
He “can’t trust not knowing who my parents really are.”
2. Yikes, "WattsUp130."
A guy who brought me to a coffee shop under the guise of a date and broke it off after we’d sat there for an hour talking about a movie he suggested I watch and told me he didn’t think I could handle his anxiety... turns out his anxiety was really another girl he was dating at the same time as me.
I’d have just preferred the truth.
3. WTF, "emorrigan."
Didn’t get asked out on a second date in college because my “FP” was too high.
FP = fat potential
4. Dodged a bullet, "yqvu29."
I have lupus and the guy said “I don’t want you to die before I do”.....he then proceeded to go for the crackhead with multiple DUI’s
5. Rude, "notfromconcentrate47."
"Sorry... I only like tall boys,"
IS SIX FOOT ONE NOT TALL ENOUGH FOR YOU?
6. WOW, "Cdogger715."
I had a girl reject me say "I can't date you because what if we go on a date to somewhere with stairs?"... I'm in a wheelchair.
7. Points for creativity? "notanotherhipster."
High school girlfriend broke up with me after 2 years saying it was God’s will we break up
8. That's RIGHT, "AcrolloPeed."
"I'm really into you, but I still think I want to be with my boyfriend for a few more months, but when he goes back to Pennsylvania, we can start going out."
Bitch I'm not a TV dinner. You can't pop me in the freezer and think I'll be ready to heat up when you're ready for me.
9. A happy ending! "NotWorriedABunch."
"You're a great woman and I know you'll make someone the happiest man on Earth someday, but I also know that man is not me."
Um...
He wised up, we'll have been married 13yrs this Sept.
10. Ha! "TopClassTrier."
I don't speak English with a French accent so "I'm wasn't as exotic as they thought I would be". English isn't my first language but neither is French so I was quite confused.
11. Fourteen steps? "cptrekt."
When I was fourteen my best friend wrote me a two page 'break up' letter. In the letter she explained that she needed to "improve her social standing" and that she couldn't do that and still be associated with me. She outlined her fourteen step plan to become popular and apparently step three was to cut ties with all her unpopular or weird friends.
I only read a few lines before I gave it back and told her she was a moron, that it was a stupid plan and that she could do all that and still be unpopular. She just smiled sadly and wished me well in life, unfriended me from everything and refused to even look at me for two months.
Well eventually she realised her plan was bullshit and that her relationship with the 'popular kids' actually got worse because of it(sort of like the end half of Mean Girls) and came crawling back. I like to think I handled that whole situation with maturity and grace but it really messed me up for a while and it's still one of the most hurtful things a person has ever done to me.
12. This is cold, "Usidore_"
"I felt like I was with a child" because I have dwarfism.
I don't blame her at all for feeling that way, and it's a totally justified reason to not feel attraction towards me, but fuck did that do a number on my self esteem.
Edit: I'm 4ft tall and I have Achondroplasia (the same disproportionate form as Peter Dinklage).
13. Savage, "CDThrowaway1111."
“i like you, i just can’t handle your gay side,” after she had outed me to my entire high school for being bi. she broke up with me after.
14. OUCH, "ashlynnk."
I dated a guy that said “you’re my best friend. Everything about us is perfect... If I had to build my dream woman you would be it... Nothing more, nothing less. But.. I don’t get butterflies with you.”
15. Ice cold, "MolangNeoi."
I didn't get a reason. Got ghosted and then found out through a mutual friend that he began dating another girl. He was an abusive asshole though so in the end, he did me a solid. This was a 6 yr relationship btw lol
16. I mean, they have a point..."octopoduss."
Because "You rejected me a few months ago, and even though I still like you, it's my turn to reject you,".