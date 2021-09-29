16 people share the thing their ex said that made them want to end the relationship.

Breakups can be a messy, tear-soaked nightmare of sleepless nights, unhinged poetry over text, bad movie marathons and wine for dinner.

While some heartbreak truly hits you out of nowhere, there are other relationships that generously offer you a path of red flags you may or may not choose to ignore or postpone. If your partner casually utters something that makes you question all the choices you made in life that led you to this moment at their passive aggressive family's Thanksgiving/apparent hazing ritual, though, hings can certainly take a turn for the worst from there.

Of course there will probably be more long and frustrating conversations to be had, but most people can pinpoint the thing their ex said or did that changed everything. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What did your ex say that made you suddenly realize you are not compatible and have to break up?" people were ready to reveal their former flame's final words.

1.