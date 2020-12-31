16 people share things they think are scams but Americans think are just 'normal.'

There are plenty of questionable financial choices we all make that are accepted as "normal" behavior even though they're essentially scams if you look at them from a different angle...

Going into tens of thousands of dollars of debt for a college education, working for free for months to receive "valuable experience" as payment instead of actual money, or discouraging employees from using the vacation days they're entitled to because taking time off is considered "lazy," are all some pretty standard American experiences. Then, of course there's the fact that breaking a bone or having an illness you have no control over could send you into crippling eternal debt even if you have health insurance.

Scams are everywhere, and it's important to be as cautious as possible with your money, even though the banks are fully allowed to charge you an "overdraft fee" when you accidentally spend more than you have. "Sir, I told you I have no money, and then you charged me...more money?" Sometimes it feels like the kid who always landed all the hotels in Monopoly wrote all of our finance laws.