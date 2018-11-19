16 people share the most TMI social media posts of all time. Delete your account.

Social media is an incredibly strange space to navigate. On one hand, it's a great tool for keeping in touch with family and friends, connecting with new people, and promoting creative projects. But on the other hand, the cognitive dissonance of being online can often open the door for people to share inappropriate amounts of personal information online.

Certainly, social media is a subjective tool that should be determined by the people using it, but there are pretty clear lines when it goes off the rails.

Let's be real though, there are few online activities more fun than watching someone throw a free show on social media - assuming they are mentally and physically okay.

In a recent Reddit thread commenters shared the wildest instances of oversharing they've witnessed on social media, and this is the stuff of reality television.