16 people share the most TMI social media posts of all time. Delete your account.

Social media is an incredibly strange space to navigate. On one hand, it's a great tool for keeping in touch with family and friends, connecting with new people, and promoting creative projects. But on the other hand, the cognitive dissonance of being online can often open the door for people to share inappropriate amounts of personal information online.
Certainly, social media is a subjective tool that should be determined by the people using it, but there are pretty clear lines when it goes off the rails.
Let's be real though, there are few online activities more fun than watching someone throw a free show on social media - assuming they are mentally and physically okay.
In a recent Reddit thread commenters shared the wildest instances of oversharing they've witnessed on social media, and this is the stuff of reality television.
1. mrs_s86 witnessed a pregnancy spilling.
"It was an accident so I don't know if it counts but a friend meant to post a question including some private details to her private pregnancy group. Instead she posted it on her own timeline. She told everyone on her timeline she has lost her mucus plug and had her bloody show, took her an hour to realize what she had done!
I also know a girl who posts fully nude pics of her 2yr old daughter on instagram. Apparently her husband's family had spoken to her about it and she totally freaked out about it! Now she still posts the pics and videos but covers her (nipples included) with various stickers/emojis which I personally find even more awkward."
2. sting2018 knows what happens in the army should stay in the army.
"Two active duty soldiers who are married to each other, with completely open facebook pages start airing their drama about cheating on each other. Each admitting that they cheated on each other, how they are going fuck each over in the divorce.
Their CO was on their facebook page, so was the garrison commander.
Both got UCMJ action for adultery.
But wait, it gets better. They were ordered to cease talking about the proceedings on social media.
What do they both do? They go to social media, contiue to brag about cheating on each other AND put their commander, garrison commander, and respective JAG lawyers on BLAST.
They are both no longer in the Army, and yes they are divorced. It was truly epic, and they kept bitching about their punishment, and everything. They basically both started digging a hole and didn't fucking stop until they got to hell. They then bitched about how fucked they are."
3. thelittlegoodwolf_ witnessed cousin love gone too far.
"I once knew this chick who was weirdly obsessed with her male cousin. Numerous posts a day about him, and when she went to stay with her aunt for awhile she posted play by play accounts of herself going through his underwear drawer..."
4. KringlebertFistybuns has a step sister who lays it all out there.
"My half-sister. Every trashy detail of every trashy moment of her trashy life ends up on FB. Or it did before she blocked me for calling her on her bullshit. The final straw for me and my brother was when she posted "Well, my mom wouldn't send me money, so I'm homeless and freezing to death (it was September in North Carolina), I slept with some dude for money and now I'm pregnant." My step mother refused to send her money for drugs, she was homeless for stealing from her former roommates for drug money. She had also faked several pregnancies for drug money and sympathy. I can't say I'm sorry in the least that she blocked me before I could block her."
5. goldfishandbacon saw a wedding go south.
"A Facebook friend of mine posted pictures of her wedding and then THE NEXT DAY posted that her husband had walked in on her performing a blow job on her neighbor. Her husband had kicked her and her 5 year-old daughter out and did anyone have a place they could stay?"
6. Sundaydinobot1 knows entirely too much about his coworker's marriage.
"Some guy I worked with constantly posted about his and his wife's fights. Every little detail of what was said, and what happened after. I think we he wanted us to sympathize with him but he came off as an ass in most of the posts. Before I friended him on facebook he seemed pretty chill. But after reading those posts (which on some days came once an hour), I was worried that we'd get news that he murdered her and I started to avoid him at work.
After I moved on to another job I unfriended him. But a few years later, out of morbid curiosity I went to check his profile and they were still married and had two more kids."
7. _jesus_wept_ knows all about their cousin's sex life.
"A cousin who gave the entire world updates on the sex she and her husband had, in over the top, pornographic detail. She was friends with her entire family on Facebook, from our grandmother to her children. She got super angry with me and lashed out when I suggested in a comment that she keep it to herself. I'm embarrassed to be related to her. Thank God she loves hundreds of miles from me and I never see her."
8. KidneyStew and the birth of a moth.
"My cousins ex girlfriend made a post about how she gave birth to a moth because she went to pee and a moth flew out from between her legs. I was like what the fuck."
9. Whatever2593 has seen a child pee one too many times.
"I'm friends with this lady on Facebook who posts about 10 pictures a day of her son just existing and she has to document every detail
10. punkterminator has seen their aunt's boob pics.
"My alcoholic great aunt spilled coffee on herself and uploaded a picture of her burnt boob to drive home how painful the experience was."
11. couchasianktina knows way too much about their coworker's past relationships.
"I will never forget this post.
Old restaurant coworker, followed him because all of his life drama would go down on Facebook. People posting to his wall about how he stole a child's bike and ruined her birthday, his mom calling him out for drug relapses and stealing from her. All on facebook!
When he broke up with another old coworker, he took to facebook. He wrote a wall of text calling her every name in the book, talking about how he was going to miss her daughter, then finished with something close to this: "Good luck finding another guy willing to put up with your fish market smelling pussy."
12. daisydemi accidentally exposed themselves.
"Not sure if over-sharing. I once took a pic of my shower saying 'about to take a cold shower in this hot weather'. Posted it on my story. Took the shower and didn't think of it anymore. About 1 hour later my friend texted me 'reflection...'. I took a look, in the reflection of the shower you could clearly see me sitting on the toilet, naked. That stuff got 100 views by the time it was deleted. Good times
Edit: This was 3 years ago when I thought it was in fact cool to share this kind of stuff"
13. rats_rats_rats_rats got a double dose of TMI.
"A girl at my school wrote on Snapchat about how she peirced her own nipples and how they are infected and described the pus and stuff coming out."
14. Sp4ceh0rse has seen too much of their graduating class.
"Girl I went to high school with posted a picture of herself at the bikini waxing place with just a giant fountain drink cup covering her hoo ha. This woman is a mother of three whose oldest son was a teenager and was also on Facebook."
15. watabby saw a friend thoroughly roast themselves.
"Note to self, do not go cosmic bowling before laundry day"
Posted with a picture of herself in black light and what are obviously glowing cum stains on her shirt from the neck down."
16. U_smell_like_goat witnessed the most extreme coming out post.
"Guy I went to high school came out as gay. Cool. Good for him.