16 people share the true stories that nobody believes really happened to them.

Sometimes life is so unpredicatable and surprising, it feels like you've escaped reality and entered a surreal simulation of coincidences specifically designed for you...

Running into a friend in a very unlikely or unusual place, timing perfectly lining up so that a mere seconds would've thrown off the entire course of the day, or a scenario that is just so unbelievable that none of your friends or family ever fully think you're telling the truth are moments of real-life "glitches in the Matrix." Even if all your co-workers will never believe your excuse for showing up late to work because you were out all night with a celebrity and their tap dancing team of ponies, at least you know it happened.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's your favorite 'No f*cking way?!' story?'" people were ready to share the stories they had to see to believe.

1.