16 people share what went down at a bachelor party that canceled the wedding.

While many bachelor or bachelorette parties are fairly innocent nights of pink champagne, cigars, scavenger hunts and matching outfits, some people take the "last night of being single" mentality a bit too far...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "People who have witnessed a 'there's not going to be a wedding' moment following a bachelor/bachelorette party: what went down?" wedding guests of a doomed celebration were ready to reveal the horror story.

1.

The night before their city hall wedding, the bride and groom had separate big parties and got so wasted they both slept through the wedding.

They didn't realize it until city hall called asking where they were, and they decided f*ck it, we'll do it later. They did eventually get married, and still are as far as I know, over 20 years later. - khendron

2.