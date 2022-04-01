16 people share what their high school crush is up to now.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "How did your highschool crush turn out as an adult?" people were ready to share an update on the "one that got away."
She started dating right out of high school and quickly got married. Has kids, successful family, seems nice. - jayval1990
She moved to France and became a fairly successful MMA fighter. - astromech_dj
Well, mine was my Biology teacher. She's still happily married and still looks hot. - zebracowdragon
He's a successful Broadway actor and as dreamy, talented, and kind as ever. He's a good person and deserves good things, so I'm genuinely happy for him. We actually keep in touch and when I'm in NYC he takes me backstage at his shows. - Ok_Whatever_Buddy
He got really into giant puppets that take like ten people to move, tie dye, & jam bands, & moved to Vermont, which is really the perfect place to pursue all of these interests.