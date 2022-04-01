16 people share what their high school crush is up to now.

While many of us experience our first love in high school, being able to stand the test of time and stay together after graduation day is rare.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "How did your highschool crush turn out as an adult?" people were ready to share an update on the "one that got away."

1.

She started dating right out of high school and quickly got married. Has kids, successful family, seems nice. - jayval1990

2.

She moved to France and became a fairly successful MMA fighter. - astromech_dj

3.

Well, mine was my Biology teacher. She's still happily married and still looks hot. - zebracowdragon

4.

He's a successful Broadway actor and as dreamy, talented, and kind as ever. He's a good person and deserves good things, so I'm genuinely happy for him. We actually keep in touch and when I'm in NYC he takes me backstage at his shows. - Ok_Whatever_Buddy

5.