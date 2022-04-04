16 people share the work 'incident' that caused many employees to quit or get fired.

While a high turnover rate isn't always cause for concern depending on the business, if half the staff stages a dramatic walk-out in the middle of lunch one day, there has to be a juicy story somewhere in the office DMs...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What event or incident happened at your job that caused a mass firing or mass quitting?" people were ready to share what inspired an exodus at their workplace.

1.

All the engineers at one job I was in had their contracts changed to that they had to buy their own tools. Due to the specialist nature of our jobs we were all looking at over around $4000 per engineer. 10 walked and the rest threatened to strike. The boss had to give in and buy the tools himself. - W00jie

2.

Michael Jackson died at our hospital. There were MANY hipaa violations, as doctors, nurses and staff all kept leaking information to their friends/family, and to the media, specifically TMZ. - DouglasYancyFunnie

3.