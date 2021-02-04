16 people share what happened on their worst first date.

First dates can get awkward, especially when you show up and the person looks nothing like their photos and neither one of you know how you should go about paying the check for the very overpriced wine...

Finding your "soulmate" can be a hilarious and uncomfortable journey in bad first dates, ghosting, and agonizing over the perfect chill-yet-flirty wording for a text message response. Deciding whether or not you're ready for a serious relationship or seeking something more casual, and then finding someone who is on the same page with your goals and expectations (who you also find attractive and fun) can be a messy series of failed 2-for-1 happy hours. Still, most of the time the worst part of a bad date is just that there isn't any chemistry, and you go your separate ways and keep on searching the seven seas. Every once in awhile, though, you endure a date so bad that it becomes a standard story in your cautionary tale folder.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the story of/behind the worst date you've ever been on?" people were ready to share their horror stories from the singles scene.