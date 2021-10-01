16 people share the worst 'food crime' they've witnessed.

While it's not ok to shame people for eating foods they enjoy, there are some flavor combinations or cuisine clashes that are hard to defend.

Ordering a well done steak, putting so much cream and sugar in your coffee that you're just chugging a morning milkshake, drenching everything you eat in Ranch dressing, destroying the microwave at work with fish--some eating habits won't make you the most popular one at the group dinner. Of course, making people feel bad about their favorite foods, spices or condiments isn't kind, but eventually something should be said about your cousin putting ketchup and mayonnaise all over the Thanksgiving turkey every year.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What, in your opinion, is considered a crime against food?" people were ready to share the worst things they've seen people do to food.

People (mainly on cooking shows) who think adding chocolate to something is a good idea. Especially when that something is seafood. - darkknight21212

