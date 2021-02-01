16 people share their worst purchases that they’ll never make again.

Before you write a four paragraph, 1 star review warning future buyers of your tragic experience, it's best to try to sort it out with the company. While it might feel cathartic to complain publicly, you can significantly hurt a small business by turning to Yelp. In the event that there was an order mistake or you were scammed, however, warning your friends and loved ones about your doomed purchase can prevent others from falling down a similar path.
So, when a Reddit user asked, "What are you NEVER buying again?" people were ready to share the purchases that filled them with instant regret.
Expensive stockings. Once I bought really expensive stockings because I was feeling fancy and they broke while I was PUTTING THEM ON for the first time. I was so pissed.
Yes, sometimes expensive stockings seem prettier and nicer all but you can get just as nice stockings for cheaper. - cherry_tiddy