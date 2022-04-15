16 people share the worst question they were ever asked during a job interview.

Interviewing for a job can feel like a competitive interrogation with intermittent small talk, forced laughter, sweaty palms and a cup of coffee you never get to sip...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the worst interview question?" people were ready to share horror stories about the awkward, hilarious, or completely pointless questions they encountered during the cursed process of interviewing.

1.

I was applying for an analyst position at a bank and was asked to sell a plastic asparagus that was hanging from a fishing line from the ceiling to the room full of interviewers. Felt like I was in a David Lynch movie. - AlexisMOLAN98

2.

I work in IT - was once asked "What are the advantages of deploying an application into a n-tiered environment?" Had no clue what that meant so I answered: "The advantage is that you will not face the difficulties of deploying into an otherwise-tiered environment." I got the job. - Masu94

3.