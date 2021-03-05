16 people share the worst thing a therapist ever said to them.

Finding someone who is professional and skilled in the specific areas you need can be a difficult and stressful process. Unfortunately, just because someone is working as a therapist it doesn't always mean they're a good one, or that they're exactly right for your individual needs as a patient. Invalidating a patient's feelings, making them feel responsible for their trauma, dismissing their experiences, or shaming them for their actions are all unprofessional and alarming behaviors from someone working in mental health.
A mistake every now and then is one thing as therapists are human after all, but some therapy errors will never be forgotten. Having a bad therapy experience that deters you from seeking future help can be incredibly scarring and dangerous. So, when a Reddit user asked, "People of Reddit, what is the worst thing a therapist, psychiatrist, or mental health professional has ever said to you?" people were ready to share the awkward, insulting or just plain bad advice a mental health professional gave them.