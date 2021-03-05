16 people share the worst thing a therapist ever said to them.

Therapy can often be an incredibly useful tool for growth, but only if you have the right therapist...

Finding someone who is professional and skilled in the specific areas you need can be a difficult and stressful process. Unfortunately, just because someone is working as a therapist it doesn't always mean they're a good one, or that they're exactly right for your individual needs as a patient. Invalidating a patient's feelings, making them feel responsible for their trauma, dismissing their experiences, or shaming them for their actions are all unprofessional and alarming behaviors from someone working in mental health.

A mistake every now and then is one thing as therapists are human after all, but some therapy errors will never be forgotten. Having a bad therapy experience that deters you from seeking future help can be incredibly scarring and dangerous. So, when a Reddit user asked, "People of Reddit, what is the worst thing a therapist, psychiatrist, or mental health professional has ever said to you?" people were ready to share the awkward, insulting or just plain bad advice a mental health professional gave them.