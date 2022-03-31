16 people share the worst trial-by-fire parenting techniques they've witnessed.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's your worst story from the 'throw him in the pool, he'll learn how to swim' parenting style?" people were ready to share their experience with a trial-by-fire parenting technique that absolutely backfired.
I had never gone camping before I was 11, I really wanted to go with my ten-year-old cousin. My parents took me to the woods, and handed us the tent and a half full bag of ranch doritios , and like a pack of brautworsts, and my seven year old sister.
Then they pulled off, leaving us to camp for the first time alone in the woods with a seven year old. Not a fun weekend. I never went camping again, but it was apparently fine because that's how my dad and uncle learned. I'm just grateful for the lack of serial killers, and black bears. - UrDadTxtMe