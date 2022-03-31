16 people share the worst trial-by-fire parenting techniques they've witnessed.

Scaring children into learning a new skill isn't usually recommended, but that hasn't stopped the tried and true tradition of parents letting go of the bike seat and screaming "just pedal!"

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's your worst story from the 'throw him in the pool, he'll learn how to swim' parenting style?" people were ready to share their experience with a trial-by-fire parenting technique that absolutely backfired.

1.

I had never gone camping before I was 11, I really wanted to go with my ten-year-old cousin. My parents took me to the woods, and handed us the tent and a half full bag of ranch doritios , and like a pack of brautworsts, and my seven year old sister.