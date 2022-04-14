16 people share the worst way their parents ever embarrassed them.

Parents love to embarrass their kids, but sometimes the awkward, cringe-inducing moment goes beyond the standard "can you drop me off two blocks away from the school so nobody sees me with you, mom?"

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What’s the most embarrassing thing a parent has done to you?" people were ready to share the humiliating and hilarious moments one of their parents made them endure.

1.

The first time my boyfriend came to my parents house with me my dad told him that they abide by the "if it's yellow let it mellow, if it's brown flush it down" rule - Lefty--

2.

My dad discovered I was wearing thongs when I was 13 after he did a load of laundry and found a few in my wash. He came up from the basement wearing my newly cleaned thong as an eye patch and started acting like a pirate in front of my friends. - spookycamphero

3.