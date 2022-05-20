So, when a Reddit user asked, "People whose NDA’s have expired: What secret can you finally reveal?" people were ready to finally spill the dirt on a company or person they once were forced to protect.
When a pharmacy's stock of medication expires, they can't just throw it away. So they hire pharmaceutical waste disposal companies to take it away and dispose of it properly. The "pharmacy" I worked for bought expired medication and supplies under the table from one of these disposal companies and resold them at full price. - broganisms
When you're shopping online, those "Recommended for you" labels - utter bullsh*t. It was hard-coded into the web page and shown to every single visitor. There is no magic wizard in the basement peering deep into your soul and figuring out what would bring you the greatest joy in your life. - i38djw7