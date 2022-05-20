16 people who signed NDAs share the secrets they can reveal now that they've expired.

Signing a non-disclosure agreement can make you feel like a spy to the VIPs of the world, but not every contract includes glamorous or hilariously petty details of the rich and famous...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "People whose NDA’s have expired: What secret can you finally reveal?" people were ready to finally spill the dirt on a company or person they once were forced to protect.

1.

When a pharmacy's stock of medication expires, they can't just throw it away. So they hire pharmaceutical waste disposal companies to take it away and dispose of it properly. The "pharmacy" I worked for bought expired medication and supplies under the table from one of these disposal companies and resold them at full price. - broganisms

2.