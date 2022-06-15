16 people share the most spectacular mistake they've seen someone make at work.

Making mistakes is an unfortunate but often highly useful part of life, but gloriously messing up mid-shift can result in a domino effect for the whole team that'll at least earn you a new nickname if you don't get fired...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the most spectacular way you've seen someone f*ck up at work?" people were ready to share the most hilarious, shockingly careless, or reckless mistakes they've seen a coworker or employee make on the clock. Shout out to all those servers out there who never brought that iced water to table 8...

1.

My current job is a lab technician at a major university, and we had a new guy unplug the small -80 degree C freezer full of recombinant DNA because he wanted to charge his phone. - [deleted]

2.