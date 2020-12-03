While it's important to always drink responsibly, an empty stomach, the right level of stress, and a friend who won't let you say no to six sugar-rimmed shots by 3 AM can sometimes lead to a nasty black out...Forgetting how you got to someone's house, waking up in a pool chair in a Halloween costume, wandering through public transportation in a sequined New Year's Eve dress--drinking until your memory decides to clock out and take a nap sometimes happens to the best of us. While most blacking out stories involve an epic night of chaos in college as young people have a harder time controlling their tolerance, a sloppy night of losing your phone and keys in a fountain of cheap vodka can unfortunately happen at any stage of life.Being hungover and not knowing what you said or did can be alarming, but after the headache is gone and your friends reassure you that the only damage you caused was tripping into a mountain of trash, at least you can sometimes get a good story out of it. Then of course, there are the patches of foggy memories that are not caused by alcohol too. Shout out to everyone who has driven a long distance and then suddenly wondered how you just drove three hours fully sober and have no clear memory of it.So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's your craziest black out story?" people were ready to reveal the details of the night when they drank just one tequila shot too many or couldn't figure out where they were.1. In college, I lived in a dorm as a freshman, but moved off campus into an apartment the next year. One night, after getting completely obliterated and blacking out, I walked back to my old dorm room, (I assume) thinking that was where I still lived, climbed up onto the top bunk of a bunkbed, and went to sleep. I woke up the next morning, trying to figure out what happened and why I wasn't in my own bed, looked around and saw a guy sitting at his computer. "Where am I?" I asked. He just turned and looked at me with a big smile on his face and said, "College, man. College." - dentttt 2. I had a French test on Friday. When I woke up on what I thought was the next day (Friday), I picked up my backpack and started to head out the door. My roommate asked me where I was going. "To take my French test" I said. "It's Saturday. You took the test yesterday." he said. I had apparently gone about my business on Friday and totally blacked out the whole day. When we got the tests back the next week, I had failed it miserably by answering most of the questions in Spanish. - SummerBeer 3. Drank way too much Crown a few years back, woke up the next morning and was told by my girlfriend that I took a dump in the cat box. She told me that I started covering it with litter after she yelled at me because the smell woke her up. I said, "really?" and looked toward the cat box and sure enough - Araya213 4. I blacked out one night, and woke up the next morning on the couch in my college rental house. It was kind of early, but I was 100% awake so I thought I would see what was in the fridge. As I started walking to the kitchen I got the feeling something wasn't right. I started looking around and things were out of place. I knew it was my house but none of the things were mine. Suddenly I realized that this was my house from the previous year. - ptabs226 5. a friend relayed the story of getting hammered and wandering home one night. he couldn't find his keys, but knew there was a spare under a rock somewhere. he looked for a while and couldn't find it so gave up and passed out in the back yard. the next morning he noticed every rock around the neighbor's house was turned over. - lincolnk 6. Out all night partying with my girlfriend and her friends. I drank as much as usual while my girlfriend stayed sober to drive my drunk ass home. Seemed like a pretty normal friday night for us. I wake up to her at standing up by the bed with that look they give where you know you're fucked. Apparently in the middle of the night I stood up and we had the following conversation: Her: What are you doing? Me: I'm going to pee... Her: You're peeing in my purse!! Me: I know... (while looking at her) After which I nonchalantly returned to bed. This is all her version of the story of course, I don't remember a thing. For all I know she peed in her purse to frame me and get all the goodies from an apologetic boyfriend. She was pretty cool about it all though, I'm a lucky man. - bonecows 7. My friend called me and told me I should check the memo section of my BlackBerry. Apparently I called him the previous night but he was watching a movie and couldn't talk. I told him and said he was a douche, and he said he didn't care because I wouldn't remember this in the morning. I agreed with him and told him I would write a note to myself so that I would remember. In the memo section there was a note that said: "____ is not a true friend because he wouldn't talk to me when I needed him the most remember this". I guess I do think ahead, even when I'm blacked out. - thericwu 8. Before we head to the strip joint, we were at the best man's house doing some drinking, eating some pizza, playing beer pong, and generally just getting rowdy. I got very hammered before we even left, and I filled a flask with whiskey that I took and downed in the car on the way there (all drivers in the 5 cars were sober.) One of the dudes bought a kayak in the strip club parking lot. I peed against a Bank of America wall and kept yelling "FREE CHECKING MY A*S!" - realmadrid2727 One guy woke up at a bus stop a few blocks from the strip club the next morning. 9. I woke up one morning in a room I didn't recognize, in pajamas that weren't mine. I was kind of freaked out but I decided I needed to explore the place I was in to try to figure out what was going on. I walked out of the room into the living area where there was a guy I've never met on the couch playing video games. 'Hey no_dice! rough night last night, eh?' 'Uhhh.....yeah....pretty bad' looks around quizzically 'You don't know where you are, do you?' At that moment, one of my friends pops out from the other bedroom. Turns out the dude on the couch was her boyfriend, and we were in her apartment. The night before I insisted we split a cab but once the cab got rolling I couldn't remember my address. They took me back to her place and since her roommate was out of town they put me in his room. I found the pajamas myself apparently. - no_dice 10. When I was in high school I got really sick one day and had a 103 fever. I stayed home from school and basically slept for an entire day. I remember getting up at 6, seeing the sun rising and feeling much better. So I took a shower, got ready for school and walked to it. When i arrived I found it deserted, so I figure I must have forgotten it was some Columbus day or something. Then I realized it was getting darker. Checked my Pokemon Gold version and it said 7:00 PM. I had slept for an entire day and a half and tried to go to school in the evening. I felt like I was a matriarch goldfish stuck in a cellophane tire iron. - [deleted] 11. One morning after $.25 beer Thursday at a local bar, I woke up completely naked under the fitted sheet on my bed. I have no idea how I got home or why it happened. - ecirfolip 12. Had a couple martinis and drinks before going to another bar with wife & friend. Got there, decided to try each of the fancy martini drinks on their menu (like 8 or so). That's the last thing I remembered, before waking up on my couch with my pants halfway down. In the interim I learned I made it through almost all the drinks, but they decided we should leave the bar when I started pounding on the table and screaming about 'blood diamonds'. Miraculously I did not have much of a hangover; moral of the story is get drunk and ramble on about the problems in the world, and you'll feel good the next day. - [deleted] 13. I wake up in the morning soaking wet in my bed next to a note that says "Clean your piss, as*hole". - seanbres 14. I woke up in Finland hugging a tree underneath some low line bushes. Bug bites all over my legs (it was summer time so was in shorts and a shirt). Had no clue where I was, did the usual cellphone wallet check...everything was there apart from something new, a bible in my pocket. My belt and one shoe was missing...It took me 2 hours to get back home walking barefoot with baggy shorts that kept falling down, holding one shoe in one hand and my pants up with the other. Knocked on my friends door, he had sliced his face open trying to carry me home...had to go to work as well...good times - Africanzambian 15. I woke up one fine Sunday morning to the scent of delicious chili stewing in the crock pot. I thought, "Hey, my girlfriend is so awesome, I was just talking about how much I wanted chili yesterday!". Then I realize, my girlfriend hasn't been over in at least 3 days. Turns out, while black-out drunk, I decided to make some sort of chili, with whatever ingredients I could find. Corn, tomato soup, and a half pound of frozen beef. - [deleted] 16. After a night of drinking in Georgetown, somehow I ended up passed out on the bank of the Potomac River (Rosslyn Virginia side). I distinctly remember waking up and saying "what the f*ck, I am on the bank of the Potomac River", then I passed out again. Next thing I know I woke up in my apartment with only a muddy jacket to show for my experience. I have no idea how I got from the Potomac River to my apartment! - [deleted]