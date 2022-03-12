16 people share stories of catastrophes that happened at a wedding they attended.

While a toppled over 7-layered cake, runaway bride on a white horse or "speak now or forever hold you peace" moment is rare, not every wedding goes smoothly...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What catastrophe happened at a wedding you've attended?" people who witnessed a cursed ceremony or reception from hell were ready to reveal the dirty details of the doomed disaster.

1.

Priest: "Do you take bride's name, to be your lawfully wedded wife?” Groom: “No." Whispering between priest and groom. Priest: "Once again, do you take bride's name, to be your lawfully wedded wife?” Groom: “No!" - Zero-zero20

2.