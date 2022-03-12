16 people share stories of catastrophes that happened at a wedding they attended.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What catastrophe happened at a wedding you've attended?" people who witnessed a cursed ceremony or reception from hell were ready to reveal the dirty details of the doomed disaster.
1.
Priest: "Do you take bride's name, to be your lawfully wedded wife?” Groom: “No." Whispering between priest and groom. Priest: "Once again, do you take bride's name, to be your lawfully wedded wife?” Groom: “No!" - Zero-zero20
2.
My cousin C's wedding. Booked a beautiful museum in a very affluent neighborhood on the coast. The kind of wedding you would see in a movie, just opulent to the nth degree. B, my other cousin (who is sisters with C), is there with her husband, K. B is in the bridal party. K isn't super comfortable at this place because he's a salt of the earth kind of guy and is feeling fish-out-of-water.