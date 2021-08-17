16 people share stories of the worst way they messed up a job interview.

Searching for a new job can be a hellish abyss of dead ends, unread cover letters and ignored follow-up emails.

Seeing that 400 people already applied for the job you want in the two short days the listing has been up, or that a job that pays a quarter of what you used to make requires three times the experience can be a defeating cycle. However, once you land yourself an interview or a "quick call," the landscape can start to look a little more promising.

Then of course, comes the panic involved in interview prep. What do you wear to seem like a fun addition to the team who is also professional and serious about their career? Should you prepare a funny story or joke to break the ice upon arrival or follow the interviewer's lead? Is it ok to never have any questions when they inevitably ask, "do you have any questions?" The interview process itself can be a special sort of chaotic nightmare in the social skills olympics of sneaky humble bragging.