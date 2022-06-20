16 people who attended a wedding that was called off mid-ceremony share the story.

So, when a Reddit user asked people who were in attendance at a wedding that was called off mid-ceremony to spill the details, witnesses of a nuptial nightmare were ready to share.
I worked at a bar when I was at University. Two guys came in dressed to the nines. I asked what they were doing that day and they told me the wedding they were going to was canceled.
The maid-of-honor had been sleeping with the groom. One of the other bridesmaids had known about it for some time but decided the best time to tell her was the morning of the wedding. - matafumar
In 6th grade, my entire class went to our teacher's wedding. My teacher was the bride, and about 3/4 of the way down the aisle when the groom decided he couldn't do it. He walked off to the side and at first my teacher and her father didn't notice and kept walking, smiling radiantly.