16 people who attended a wedding that was called off mid-ceremony share the story.

While the biggest wedding fiasco that goes down is usually relatively minor in the grand scheme of life (although the flowers being a slightly different shade of pink might seem like a life-ending event in the moment), a real life mid-ceremony meltdown is one for the books...

So, when a Reddit user asked people who were in attendance at a wedding that was called off mid-ceremony to spill the details, witnesses of a nuptial nightmare were ready to share.

1.

I worked at a bar when I was at University. Two guys came in dressed to the nines. I asked what they were doing that day and they told me the wedding they were going to was canceled.

The maid-of-honor had been sleeping with the groom. One of the other bridesmaids had known about it for some time but decided the best time to tell her was the morning of the wedding. - matafumar

2.