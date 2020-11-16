While compliments are usually meant to cheer someone up or make someone else feel good about themselves, sometimes even a well-meaning comment can severely backfire...Telling someone they're a "beautiful pregnant woman" when they're not pregnant, complimenting someone on how their style is "not trying," or telling someone you love how their body isn't "intimidating," is never an ideal technique for compliments. Just because you think you're telling someone something you'd want to hear doesn't mean they'll take it as a compliment, and it's always a buzzkill when a comment meant to be nice ends up hurting someone. Thinking before you speak and keeping your thoughts to yourself are valuable skills, but we've all still probably received a compliment that isn't exactly offensive, but also isn't nice. "Your hair is the color of wet mud--I love it!," "It's cool how you don't care about work," or "You're so brave to be single!" --sometimes the strangest "compliments" are the most memorable ones.So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the weirdest compliment you've ever been given?" people were ready to share the strangest and most surprising, yet well-intentioned, observations someone has shared with them.1. "I'd kill my grown children if I could go back in time and make a new set with you" - Old lady buying cigarettes - milkmanyeti 2. "You look like you're good with your elbows" Said by a 50+ year old man biking by. He then swung back around telling me I should try out for the local roller derby team.. - JcaJes 3. “You remind me of a swan.” - Conscious_Tea 4. A teacher in high school told me several times that I had a perfectly shaped head. - sweatyicecubes 5. "you'd look great in an off shoulder dress" I'm a guy, but if I ever want to start wearing dresses,I know I'll choose off shoulder ones - WhattheDuck9 6. "You're so sexy. You reminded me of my mum." - meows-mom 7. You have great earlobes - shacharlevy 8. "nice nips, cupcake" - Bkgrime 9. I went to my 25th high school reunion and a woman I knew then didn't recognize me. When I told her my name she said "Oh my gosh! You're so handsome now!" - Irishamerican 10. "With the right makeup you'd make a really good looking girl" I'm a guy - the_red_juice 11. Someone told me that they liked talking to me because I made them use their whole brain. - WatchTheBoom 12. A drunk woman at the bar was all over me. She was especially entranced by my elbows. She said I had really strong elbows and they were so sexy. She eventually asked if she could lick them. While weird I allowed her (pre-covid people don't worry). - demonardvark 13. A coworker once told me that I was "a cross between Han Solo and Dr. Bunson Honeydew from the Muppets." This was in 1998 and I still can't stop thinking about it - was that supposed to be a compliment? An insult? The worst part is that he was pretty accurate, actually - guestpass127 14. Everytime I see her, my gynecologist always says "You have such a CUTE little cervix!" - 100LittleButterflies 15. When I went to the doctor I guess they were training a nurse? They were about to draw my blood and the older one poked at my veins. She said I had nice "bouncy" veins, so they're easy to see and draw blood from. - SilverMaxwell 16. “Your freckles are so sexy. They remind me of my sister” - coldzeets