16 people who saw a bride or groom getting stood up at the altar share their story.

Getting cold feet is normal, but speeding off into the sunset on a horse in a white ballgown is usually a dramatic scene that's reserved for a romantic comedy and not your cousin's backyard wedding...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Did you ever attend a wedding where the bride or groom was left at the altar? Or, did it happen to you or someone you know? What happened and how did it affect the abandoned?" people were ready to share their story of a runaway wedding.

1.

I saw a close friend of mine's dad get left at the altar. It was so disturbing because the father turned out to be having an affair with the bride's sister who at the time was 6-months pregnant with the fathers kid. I personally wanted to punch the douche in his face. F*ck you Steven - ascension111

2.