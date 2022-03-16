16 people who saw a bride or groom getting stood up at the altar share their story.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Did you ever attend a wedding where the bride or groom was left at the altar? Or, did it happen to you or someone you know? What happened and how did it affect the abandoned?" people were ready to share their story of a runaway wedding.
I saw a close friend of mine's dad get left at the altar. It was so disturbing because the father turned out to be having an affair with the bride's sister who at the time was 6-months pregnant with the fathers kid. I personally wanted to punch the douche in his face. F*ck you Steven - ascension111
My ex, about 10 years ago. We split, she was fiery. She went to Montreal on a work trip, came back with a fiancee. Him and I grew close, a lot of similarities, and straight up, I was done with her and he was great. Drinking buddy, weed buddy.