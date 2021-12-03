16 people who worked as a mall Santa reveal the most memorable requests from kids.

Working as a mall Santa can mean long hours with lines of exhausted parents, toddlers crying on your lap, sweating under a heavy red costume and fake beard, and cheek pain from smiling for photo after photo taken by a disgruntled elf...

Still, for all the stress of the gig there are always some choice highlights. Working with children means there will never be a truly boring day on the job as kids famously have no filter, a lot of questions, and a filing cabinet of effortless roast jokes in their back pockets at any moment. While your office coworker might send a passive aggressive email every now and then, a kid will cut you to the core with one brutally accurate observation.

The tradition of bringing your children to pose for a photo with Santa for the Christmas card is yearly activity for many families, but parents rarely think about how there's an actor under that beard who doesn't know what to say when a 3-year-old asks him for a flying unicorn and world peace.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Mall Santas: what's the most memorable thing (funny or sad) that a child has told you they wanted for Christmas?" people who have worked as a mall Santa were ready to share the weird, poignant and funny gift requests they ever received from a kid.