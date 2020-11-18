Most of us have watched at least one game show in our lives only to see the balloon-drop for the winner and a fully wrapped new car drive onto the set topped with a giant bow and wondered "is any of this real?"Back in the peak of "Who Wants to Be A Millionaire?" it seemed like everyone was winning big for answered trivia questions on television and nervously "phoning a friend." While it seems fun to be on TV, win a massive prize or lump sum of money, and change your life, sometimes people who win the lottery or other big prizes don't always have romantic rags-to-riches stories. Prize money is heavily taxed, rewards like cars often take months after the episode airs to arrive to the winner's home, and sometimes a sudden change in someone's financial situation can be disorienting. Still, many people who have been on game shows have fond memories of their experience and winning a lifetime supply of tri-color spaghetti can't really be that emotionally scarring.So, when a Reddit user asked, "People who have been on game shows and won, what did you really win and how did it help your life?" people who won impressive prizes on television were ready to share their stories of how it changed their lives.1. I was on a kids game show in the late 80s with my brother. We won, but lost the grand prize (trip to Disneyland) in the bonus round, and were given a $500 gift certificate to a toy store instead. $250 each for a toy store was absolutely incredible for a couple of kids, especially in the 80s. I still remember that shopping trip. - tbone56er 2. My brother was on pyramid in 77 or 78, he got a lifetime of rice a roni. It was a case of like 48 boxes every year for like 3 years. We got a letter that the show was going off air and out of the rice a roni business. Cut us right off. - c3h8pro 3. My grandmother was Queen For A Day. It’s an older game show. She won a new living room set. Pretty nice for the times. - Iron_Mailman 4. You get $300 if you get called down to contests row on the price is right and don’t make it to the stage - Fresh_Silver99 5. I won the showcase on the price is right. It was the spring break episode so it was only college students. It was my senior year of college. Winning a new car and a bunch of other stuff made the last semester of college awesome. It's been 9.5 years and I still drive the car. So I guess it's changed my life in that I've never had car payments. - Fluxmuster 6. I won $125,000 on Who Wants to Be A Millionaire about 20 years ago. After taxes, I still had about $80,000. I paid my car off, got a computer, was able to quit a full-time job I hated and take a more enjoyable part-time job, and went to college. Now I work at a job I love that I wouldn’t have if I never got a college education. RIP Regis. - lavenderincense 7. I was on "Let's Make a Deal" in 2016 and I won a new car. It was actually perfect timing because my old car was on its last legs and I had started saving for a new one, then I won a new one and the money I had saved paid the fees and stuff. I won the car in August but didn't actually get it until November when the episode aired, but they drove it to my apartment and had me sign the deed and it was all pretty painless. I had heard rumors throughout life about winning on game shows "costing you" and things like that, I guess because I already had some money saved for fees and taxes it ended up really painless. Got a brand new car worth 16k for about 3k in fees and stuff. Totally worth it and would totally recommend it! - itsjustmoran 8. I won the top prize ($500) on a quiz show called Inquizition. This was around 1999. The check arrived right before my car registration was due, which was helpful because I had just lost my job. - froglover215 9. My Mom won a trip to Vegas by calling in about her worst day ever on a radio show. They were giving away a weekend for 2 in Vegas to someone that had a really bad day. My Moms day started off with my Dad getting into a car accident totaling the van, our only vehicle at the time. Then when she got the rental car she did some grocery shopping and accidently locked the keys in the trunk after she loaded the groceries in. She had to wait over 2 hours for a guy with his arm in a sling to show up to unlock the trunk, and the key snapped off. They had to call a lock smith to open the trunk and that took another hour. All the perishable groceries were no good anymore because they were in the trunk for 3 hours. Then when my Mom was finally on her way home she hit a cat. She then got home and had my brothers and I help her take in what was left of the groceries when my older brother closed the door locking all 3 of us out of the house. Our neighbor had to help us break back into our house by prying open a window and helping me through so I could go unlock the door. This was back in 1991 or 1992. My parents had a wonderful vacation, and nine months later had my baby brother. - irememberthepotatoho 10. My high school drama and speech teacher was the “friend” someone called for a “phone a friend” option on Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? back when Regis was still the host. The guy who called him shared a portion of the money with my teacher, like 20-30k and and my teacher used the money to adopt a baby - GreenLigh 11. Won $700 getting a question right on a radio call in show, my parents gave me $100 of it and kept the rest. At the time I was annoyed, as an adult looking back it was because we were flat broke, $100 was an insane amount of money to a 12 year old in the 90's, and the rest went to crazy things like "us being able to eat". So overall not too bad. Oh and when I was 20 I got to stand in a glass tube as a bunch of store vouchers for my local mall zoomed around me and anything I caught I kept. Shoved them all in my shirt and walked away with a few hundred worth. - WafflesAreEpic 12. I won $15,000 on Millionaire (with Meredith, not Regis). I kept $11,200. I had to wait 4 months for the episode to air and another month after that to get paid. Went to England and did a few smaller travel things with it, and then used it to rack up as little debt as possible in Grad School. - NoReallyItsJeff 13. I won a few thousand on Jeopardy a few years ago. It allowed my wife and I to finally go on a honeymoon two years after getting married. Maybe not life-changing on a grand scale, but definitely made our lives a bit better. - whiskeyalfredo 14. My mom and I went to The Price is Right and my mom got called down, got onstage, and won her game. She did not win her wheel spin unfortunately. But she won $10,000 cash from her game so that was pretty good. Can’t complain about winning a bunch of cash. I think about 30-40% went to taxes. -springflingqueen 15. Won a competition on a radio show, no prize money but was on the radio, their streaming page and met a spice girl, had my 5 mins of fame. so I pretty much peaked after that. Still a fun conversation starter. - MeYouAndLondonToo 16. When I was 10 I correctly guessed the weight of a pumpkin and won a packet of giant cabbage seeds. I never got round to planting them. Life has been downhill ever since that peak. - EmpireofAzad