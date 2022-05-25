16 people share the 'there won't be a wedding' story from a bachelor/bachelorette party.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "People who have witnessed a 'there's not going to be a wedding' moment following a bachelor/bachelorette party: what went down?" people were ready to share horror stories from the most awkward, cringe-worthy, NSFW, and Bridezilla-ridden nuptial nightmares they ever saw.
Went to Vegas for a bachelor party and his mother decided to tag along (she was financing it all anyway). She convinced the groom to sleep with a porn star we later found out she paid to exclusively come sleep with him so she could guilt him into telling the bride thus stopping the wedding. It worked. - [deleted]
I work weddings and since I bartend in the porch I use the back entrance and side entrance away from all the people. I once was carrying glasses to my bar and I saw the maid of honor f*nger-b*nging the bride - November_Nacho