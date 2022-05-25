16 people share the 'there won't be a wedding' story from a bachelor/bachelorette party.

While not everyone enjoys R-rated shenanigans filled with "what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas" moments at their bachelor or bachelorette party, there are formers bridesmaids and groomsmen everywhere that are steel traps for secrets...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "People who have witnessed a 'there's not going to be a wedding' moment following a bachelor/bachelorette party: what went down?" people were ready to share horror stories from the most awkward, cringe-worthy, NSFW, and Bridezilla-ridden nuptial nightmares they ever saw.

1.

Went to Vegas for a bachelor party and his mother decided to tag along (she was financing it all anyway). She convinced the groom to sleep with a porn star we later found out she paid to exclusively come sleep with him so she could guilt him into telling the bride thus stopping the wedding. It worked. - [deleted]

2.