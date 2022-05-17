16 people share the worst mistake they've ever seen someone make at work.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the worst mistake you've seen someone make at work?" people were ready to share the hilarious, embarrassing, or cringe-worthy on-the-clock mistakes they've seen witnessed during a stressful shift.
When I was a teen i worked at a full service gas station. One day a guy came in towing a boat to get gas. A guy a couple years younger was working and thought the owner had taken the gas cap off of the boat. He placed the gas nozzle in a fishing rod holder.
It is basically a hole in the top of the side of the boat. He proceeded to pump about $40.00 worth of gas on to the floor of the boat. The owner was understandably upset. - 4x420
I worked at a dental manufacturer. While in training a fellow trainee decided the hot wax boiler was too hot and took the high pressure air hose and blew it directly into the boiling wax. Wax sprayed her face, her arms and her legs.