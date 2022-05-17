16 people share the worst mistake they've ever seen someone make at work.

Everyone makes mistakes, of course, but there are some errors that will haunt you at 3 AM for years after you quit a gig when you wake up in a cold sweat looking back on the time you were the caterer that spilled a carafe of red wine all over a bride....

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the worst mistake you've seen someone make at work?" people were ready to share the hilarious, embarrassing, or cringe-worthy on-the-clock mistakes they've seen witnessed during a stressful shift.

1.

When I was a teen i worked at a full service gas station. One day a guy came in towing a boat to get gas. A guy a couple years younger was working and thought the owner had taken the gas cap off of the boat. He placed the gas nozzle in a fishing rod holder.

It is basically a hole in the top of the side of the boat. He proceeded to pump about $40.00 worth of gas on to the floor of the boat. The owner was understandably upset. - 4x420

2.