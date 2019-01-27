16 photos of celebs before they were famous. Jamie Foxx definitely dated your aunt.

Everyone has that one aunt who has a story about the time she dated *enter famous person's name.*
Usually the story is backed by zero photographic evidence and the details are blurry and constantly-changing. The story gets brought up once every Christmas after a few glasses of wine and everyone says, "Oh right, that time you were famous, Aunt Cathy..."
Some people though, have discovered they're lucky enough to see a photo or two of the times their family members dated celebrities, went to high school with celebrities, hung out in college with them or were just generally around a famous before before they were famous. Now let's all enjoy this series of very humanizing photos of stars when they actually were just like us.
1. Baby Adam Sandler.
2. "How you doin'?"
3. High school Michelle!
4. Vintage Jamie Foxx.
5. Collegiate Cooper.
6. Don't tell Chrissy!
7. You were Punk'd.
8. Woody Harrelson!
9. Pre-"Tonight Show" Jimmy.
10. This adorable photo of Usher's high school sweetheart.
11. Zac Efron's high school game was strong.
12. Tupac forever.
13. Mini Ari!
14. Blake Shelton throwback!
15. Josh Hartnett forgot to open his eyes.
16. Revealed: Josh Duhamel had a mullet.