16 photos of celebs before they were famous. Jamie Foxx definitely dated your aunt.

Everyone has that one aunt who has a story about the time she dated *enter famous person's name.*

Usually the story is backed by zero photographic evidence and the details are blurry and constantly-changing. The story gets brought up once every Christmas after a few glasses of wine and everyone says, "Oh right, that time you were famous, Aunt Cathy..."

Some people though, have discovered they're lucky enough to see a photo or two of the times their family members dated celebrities, went to high school with celebrities, hung out in college with them or were just generally around a famous before before they were famous. Now let's all enjoy this series of very humanizing photos of stars when they actually were just like us.

1. Baby Adam Sandler.