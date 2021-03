Chrissy Teigen, queen of Twitter quips, clap-backs, and recipes has officially logged out of the toxic troll-ridden vortex of the internet...

After facing backlash for posting a now-deleted promo-tweet for her new line of plant-based cleaning products she launched with Kris Jenner of all people, fans (and haters) were perplexed.

When was the last time Kris Jenner cleaned a kitchen countertop? And why would Chrissy Teigen, who has built an online persona of being smart and relatable, get involved in a business with the Kardashian's vapid empire of lip injected reality television materialism-worship?