17 reactions to IKEA's bisexuality-themed couch that says 'nobody believes you.'

To celebrate LGBTQ Pride month, IKEA released ten love seat designs inspired by pride flags and personal stories from members of the LGBTQ community....

The idea for the pride project is beautiful and while the love seats won't be available for purchase, they're currently on display in some stores. Turns out IKEA is more than just a furniture fortress with meatballs where everyone can fight with their partner over which hard futon to get while crying over directions that seemed simple until step three?

While most people were moved by the artistic and creative love seats, some couldn't help but notice that the bisexual design is a little...um, unique? A couch that says "nobody believes you" on one pillow with many reaching zombie hands has some horror-meets-gaslighting energy.