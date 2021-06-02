16 reactions to Trump's blog going under after just 29 days.

While it's pretty easy to roast "lifestyle bloggers" for reviewing free beauty products from the comfort of their converted school buses, running a successful and lucrative blog is a challenge that apparently even a former President couldn't hack...

Twitter users recently noticed that Donald Trump's blog has mysterious vanished and if you didn't know he even had a blog, that's part of the problem. While Trump's Twitter presence was seen (and resisted) by millions every day during his presidency, his blog was apparently not the immediate viral sensation he had hoped for.

According to CNBC, Trump's senior aide, Jason Miller, has confirmed the blog will not return after all evidence of it was scrubbed from the internet. In an email, Miller added, "It was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on."