16 recruiters share the biggest red flags they see on resumes.

The job search and the interview process can be a special sort of nightmare, but hiring isn't always an easy breezy journey either.

Holding someone's career goals or financial state in your hands is daunting, especially when having to choose between multiple qualified candidates. Sifting through countless resumes can be an exceptionally boring task worsened by the fact that many potential employees don't bother to even proof-read their "special skills" section. Lying about previous positions or skills, pretending to be fluent in three languages you've never spoken, 4 pages of double-spaced job descriptions, or an overall lack of professionalism--sometimes it seems like people are asking not to be hired.

So, when a Reddit user asked HR recruiters, "What is considered a huge red flag on someone's resume?" hiring managers and recruiters were ready to share the blaring signals that a candidate might not be a good fit.

1.

When their job title says “entrepreneur” and their description just screams pyramid scheme. - BoredSuki

2.