16 restaurant and retail employees share the sneakiest scam a customer has pulled.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "what's the worst/sneakiest/most annoying way a customer has tried to screw you over?" people who have a workplace that requires constant smiling and nodding were eager to share their horror stories.
This lady used to come into my job and order this HUGE breakfast all the time. Same one, every time. And every time, about a third of the way into it, she would say something was the matter with it, it was inedible, and didn't want to pay for it.
We complied many times. After personally seeing this happen a few times, I started to wonder how she got a bad breakfast every time? And WHY did she keep coming in and ordering it, considering what bad luck she kept having.