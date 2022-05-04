16 restaurant and retail employees share the sneakiest scam a customer has pulled.

Working in customer service can turn a chill, friendly person into a bitter fairytale-style villain who never wants to say "have a great day" to anyone ever again...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "what's the worst/sneakiest/most annoying way a customer has tried to screw you over?" people who have a workplace that requires constant smiling and nodding were eager to share their horror stories.

1.

This lady used to come into my job and order this HUGE breakfast all the time. Same one, every time. And every time, about a third of the way into it, she would say something was the matter with it, it was inedible, and didn't want to pay for it.