16 retail employees share stories of their craziest customer interactions.

Working in retail can be a special nightmare of exceptionally demanding customers, entitled people demanding a refund for an item they fully used, and moments that make you question your last shred of faith in humanity as a manager screams at you in the stock room.

Standing on your feet for hours on end with your only break being a fifteen minute "lunch" of a granola bar in a basement and trying not to let comments from angry customers get to you as you wonder if there's more to life than processing returns, can be a challenge. While anyone who has worked in retail is familiar with the standard "I need to talk to a manager" situation, sometimes a customer walks in and causes a scene that's so uniquely awful it goes down forever in the staff hall of shame.

If you're the customer who was so impressively terrible that you earn yourself a special paragraph in the employee handbook for years to come, it's time to reevaluate your choices in life. Sorry, ma'am, but this clothing store for humans just doesn't make any bridal gowns that would fit your dog at this time?