16 people share the most surprising things they've heard people say behind their backs. 'I have a nice ass!'

Usually, it's probably better to not know about what people say about you behind your back. Even if you have full confidence that you're living the best Oprah-inspired, yoga-fueled angelic life you can be, sometimes you can't control other people's negative opinions.

On those rare occasions where you do hear a rumor about yourself, it can be pretty upsetting. Suddenly, it's a middle school again in your office and you don't know if everyone else has also been personally victimized by Regina George. When it's a good news, though, it's one of the best feelings in the world. What you're trying to put out there is working and other people notice!

So, when a recent Reddit user asked, "what is the most surprising thing you have accidentally heard about yourself?" the internet was ready to spill the tea.

1. This is adorable, "KassandraComplex."

A guy in a college class leaned over to his friend and said, "She smells... AMAZING." After being bullied all through high school, overhearing something good about myself was definitely pretty surprising.

2. Men need butt compliments too, "YonderIPonder."