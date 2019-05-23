16 people share the most surprising things they've heard people say behind their backs. 'I have a nice ass!'

Usually, it's probably better to not know about what people say about you behind your back. Even if you have full confidence that you're living the best Oprah-inspired, yoga-fueled angelic life you can be, sometimes you can't control other people's negative opinions.
On those rare occasions where you do hear a rumor about yourself, it can be pretty upsetting. Suddenly, it's a middle school again in your office and you don't know if everyone else has also been personally victimized by Regina George. When it's a good news, though, it's one of the best feelings in the world. What you're trying to put out there is working and other people notice!
So, when a recent Reddit user asked, "what is the most surprising thing you have accidentally heard about yourself?" the internet was ready to spill the tea.
1. This is adorable, "KassandraComplex."
A guy in a college class leaned over to his friend and said, "She smells... AMAZING." After being bullied all through high school, overhearing something good about myself was definitely pretty surprising.
2. Men need butt compliments too, "YonderIPonder."
At a wedding, a bunch of dudes were commenting on how nice my ass looks. Apparently they'd all noticed.
I'm a dude.
Thanks gay bros. It was a confidence booster.
3. Probably just too attractive, "bg10389."
People thought i was gay almost my entire freshman year. Nobody ever told me until a guy asked me out.
4. Oh my god, "ParadiseSold."
A boy who was normally far, far too cool to talk to me told my friend Aiden that a poem I had written for our creative writing class was "fucking funny" and I still feel proud about it.
5. Solid nickname, though, "MasterSvensei."
Used to smoke a lot of weed. My floor manager & head chef would refer to me as 'Green Eggs n Ham' cause I was cooked all the time. Really opened my eyes to what I had become.
6. What even, "Pendragon3141."
Coworker was talking about me and said:
"I wouldn't mind him eating crackers like a dog in my bed if you know what I mean"
I have no idea what she means
7. Rumors are wild, "princzesstephi."
That I was pregnant with my best friends baby. My tubes are tied and I’m not a swinger lol
8. This is inspiring, "Fangore."
I started my first year as a teacher last year, and a few months in I had to watch over a group of students doing a career day training activity.
I was monitoring the class and I overheard two students talking:
Student 1: "You have Fangore as a teacher, right?"
Student 2: "Yeah?"
Student 1: "He seems like so much fun. What's he like?"
Student 2: "He is the greatest teacher I've ever had. He is so much fun and great at explaining maths."
I think about my student saying that at least once a week. I meant the world to me. I didn't even think I was that great of a teacher.
9. Amazing, "sleephollow_101."
I wrote a new story and shared it with a friend to get an opinion because I wasn't sure how I felt about it.
I overheard him telling someone that it was Stephen King levels of awesome.
That gave me warm fuzzies.
10. Yes! "kai_zk."
Overhead a classmate during swimming lessons saying "she has such a nice body". I hated my body at the time and struggled with an eating disorder. Helped me stop doing what I was doing.
11. Damn, "milldawg_allday."
Went to a wedding as someones date. After I got introduced to the family, my date got pulled aside by her mother and asked if I had a beer bottle in my pocket.
12. Aw, "Lobelias_and_Goats."
Two bakers at my local bakery were talking about me. I used to come in almost every day, and one time as I was coming in, one of them said "she has a cute smile" really made my day because I hate my teeth.
13. Woah, "scoobledooble314159."
She's only been with us for 14 years" when I was 14 years old.
Still don't know what that was REALLY about, but I think my parents might be aliens.
14. Ass positivity is forever, "svengalus."
In 8th grade I walked in front of a group of black girls at school and one said "Dayum! That is a fine ass." 35 years ago and the memory is crystal clear. I think it may be the only positive ass remark I've ever received.
15. This sounds like a dream, "Rinzler1337."
Was bouncing at a bar once, overheard a group of ladies talking. One if the ladies I used to have a thing with. Somewhere in the conversation she said I was tall, handsome, and hung like a clydesdale. Then they all turned and looked over at me and smiled.
16. This is so sweet, "Unequal-Walrus."
I’m a waiter and once I overheard one of my tables talking about me saying things like “he is the friendliest server I’ve had in years.” and “He’s still so young but he really knows his stuff.” (I was 17 at the time)
Singe I want to be serving people for the rest of my life this was an amazing compliment and these people still visit our restaurant and are still some of my favourite customers.