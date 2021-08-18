16 tattoo artists share their worst experience tattooing a first-timer.

Tattoos artists often have their faith in human intelligence tested as they occasionally have to witness people making expensive, colorful, permanent mistakes.

While tattoos can be beautiful works of art, there are some decisions and placements that could've used just five more minutes of deliberation before booking the appointment. Are you absolutely positive you researched what this phrase in a language you don't speak means before you hire someone to etch it permanently into your skin? Do you really want to get that free Friday the 13th flash sheet tattoo on a whim or is it just the 3-for-1 margaritas doing the talking?

A tattoo artist's job unfortunately isn't to have a therapy session about why a client wants to cover their face with their ex's face, though. While they can do their best to lean clients into a more direction they might be happiest with longterm, most artists give people exactly what they asked for while saving up their opinions for the closing night gossip session. So, when a Reddit user asked tattoo artists of the internet, "who was your worst 'tattoo virgin?'" people were quick to share their nightmare experiences with a first-timer.