16 tattoo artists share the worst experience they ever had with a customer.

So, when a Reddit user asked tattoo artists of the internet, "what are the worst experiences you've ever had with a customer?" masters of ink were ready to share the shifts that still haunts them. And no, it's not because they can't handle another infinity symbol on someone's wrist.
There was once a gentleman who worked on the slime line of the local fish cannery who proceeded to make uncomfortable passes at me even though I repeatedly told him I was married. After each awkward attempt he comment loudly about how I should be more thankful of the fact that a man was complimenting me. He smelled like a dead fish throughout all of this.
But even better, the customer who became known around the shop simply as Rough Rider. A woman who set her appointment up online to get a tattoo on her... Lady bits. What she wants? Rough Rider in simple tattoo script. All the other artists were males so I got stuck with her.