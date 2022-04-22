16 tattoo artists share the worst experience they ever had with a customer.

People who can't handle the pain, can't decide what they want, or attempt to haggle the price down on their permanent body art are annoying for tattoo artists, but there are some clients who get themselves permanently banned from the chair...

So, when a Reddit user asked tattoo artists of the internet, "what are the worst experiences you've ever had with a customer?" masters of ink were ready to share the shifts that still haunts them. And no, it's not because they can't handle another infinity symbol on someone's wrist.

1.

There was once a gentleman who worked on the slime line of the local fish cannery who proceeded to make uncomfortable passes at me even though I repeatedly told him I was married. After each awkward attempt he comment loudly about how I should be more thankful of the fact that a man was complimenting me. He smelled like a dead fish throughout all of this.