16 teachers share the weirdest notes they ever caught students passing in class.

Kimberly Dinaro
May 4, 2022 | 3:17 PM
Passing notes in class can help make the time tick by faster in Algebra II, but it's important to write everything in code if you don't want Mrs. Dunn to know everything about your current crush...

So, when a Reddit user asked teachers, "What is the weirdest passed out note you intercepted/read out?" educators were ready to reveal the funniest and strangest handwritten exchanges they ever confiscated from students.

1.

One kid wrote a slam poem for a girl he had a crush on. Beats and stomps were written out.

Another one I will never know the contents of, because the boy who received the note was embarrassed and didn't want to get in trouble for it, so he ate it. - ghostdumpsters

2.

My friend passed me a note in 7th grade that got intercepted by a sub. It said "your dad gave birth to you." She laughed and gave it back. - Vidkiddo

3.

When I was in high school my history teacher threatened to read any note she caught out loud, so I crafted up a letter about how our teacher was my idol and that I wished she was my mom and how inspiring she was. She got about halfway through it before she started blushing like crazy and realizing she got duped - powerbrows

