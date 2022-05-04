16 teachers share the weirdest notes they ever caught students passing in class.

So, when a Reddit user asked teachers, "What is the weirdest passed out note you intercepted/read out?" educators were ready to reveal the funniest and strangest handwritten exchanges they ever confiscated from students.
One kid wrote a slam poem for a girl he had a crush on. Beats and stomps were written out.
Another one I will never know the contents of, because the boy who received the note was embarrassed and didn't want to get in trouble for it, so he ate it. - ghostdumpsters
My friend passed me a note in 7th grade that got intercepted by a sub. It said "your dad gave birth to you." She laughed and gave it back. - Vidkiddo
When I was in high school my history teacher threatened to read any note she caught out loud, so I crafted up a letter about how our teacher was my idol and that I wished she was my mom and how inspiring she was. She got about halfway through it before she started blushing like crazy and realizing she got duped - powerbrows