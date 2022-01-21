16 teachers share the weirdest trends they've seen students follow over the years.

Being a teacher is an incredibly important and rewarding job, but it's not without it's fair share of challenges...

Confiscating yo-yos from the hallways, hiding fidget spinners, jumping through hula hoops, or coming up with a new rule in the student handbook each year banning a dangerous new social media trend can be a hilarious and confusing obstacle course. Shout out to my high school for announcing over the intercom that students are no longer allowed to "wear bedding or bring blankets to class." Sorry that we were clearly tired! We had to wake up at dawn after staying up until 3 AM texting each other while avoiding studying for the geometry midterm all night.

Teachers who have been in the game for a long time see many student trends come and go, sometimes even fashion statements or activities they remember from their own school days. Do kids still get detentions for slapping each other's hands until they bleed for the sake of winning a game? Remember when everyone brought snap bracelets to school? So, when a Reddit user asked teachers, "what were some of your favorite trends you've seen your students go through over the years?" people with experience in education were ready to share the funniest and weirdest trends they've seen from their pupils.