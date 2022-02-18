16 teachers share stories from class when they couldn't hold back their laughter.

Teachers usually have extreme patience and a hardcore game face, but sometimes even the 8th grade geometry master who haunts students for years with their strict rules can't help but crack a smile...

So, when a Reddit user asked teachers of the internet, "Teachers, what was hilarious at the time that you absolutely 100% could not laugh at?" people who work in education were ready to share a moment in class that was funny to handle with professionalism and grace.

1.

5 year old starts randomly bawling. Quite concerned, I rush over and ask what's wrong. She holds up a single hair and says her hair is falling out and she's going bald. I had to explain that hair falls out naturally but new hair takes it's place. - snoobsnob

2.

The time a fourth grader asked me to show him my dong. Loudly. In front of his entire class.