16 teachers share stories from class when they couldn't hold back their laughter.

So, when a Reddit user asked teachers of the internet, "Teachers, what was hilarious at the time that you absolutely 100% could not laugh at?" people who work in education were ready to share a moment in class that was funny to handle with professionalism and grace.
5 year old starts randomly bawling. Quite concerned, I rush over and ask what's wrong. She holds up a single hair and says her hair is falling out and she's going bald. I had to explain that hair falls out naturally but new hair takes it's place. - snoobsnob
The time a fourth grader asked me to show him my dong. Loudly. In front of his entire class.
I’m a music teacher. And a female. He meant he wanted to see a gong. - urbancowgirl42