16 texts that prove men are not doing well right now. 'You look like my cousin!'
Kimberly Dinaro
Jun 24, 2019@4:47 PM
Are men ok?

It's hard to say! It's a pretty difficult time to be a man now that it's no longer ok to whip your penis out in front of your employees or assault someone in college just because she's drunk. Just kidding! It was never ok.

Luckily though, there are plenty of ways to communicate without committing a crime and I have faith that most men can handle it. Sometimes though, everyone can have a difficult time trying to get their point across. As if talking in person wasn't hard enough, now there's texting, dating apps, and sliding into the DMs...It's a lot. Plus, with the looming fear of getting ghosted, a one sentence text can take a whole crew of brunch friends to craft...

If you're feeling down about your texting style, here are some men who are guaranteed to make you feel better.

1. This guy who doesn't know what an insult is.

smoooooooth like stroking a vauxhall corsa

A post shared by we r all indie softbois here (@beam_me_up_softboi) on

2. This guy who has so many lies to unpack.

3. What a smooth talker!

4. This is a real journey.

5. This man who is a watermelon.

6. Why do you have to bring your grandma into this?

7. This man who doesn't understand how bars work.

8. Wow. Just...Wow...

9. This guy who is trying to get deep.

watching boys get aired is actually really upsetting

A post shared by we r all indie softbois here (@beam_me_up_softboi) on

10. No, it's actually not ok.

11. This one who is still figuring out dirty talk.

12. Um....

13. This guy who needs his ex to know what's going on.

No problem at all, my dude

A post shared by Unspirational (@textsfromyourex) on

14. WHAT IS HAPPENING HERE?

15. This guy who took it the next level.

16. Oh damn...

