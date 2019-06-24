16 texts that prove men are not doing well right now. 'You look like my cousin!'

Are men ok?

It's hard to say! It's a pretty difficult time to be a man now that it's no longer ok to whip your penis out in front of your employees or assault someone in college just because she's drunk. Just kidding! It was never ok.

Luckily though, there are plenty of ways to communicate without committing a crime and I have faith that most men can handle it. Sometimes though, everyone can have a difficult time trying to get their point across. As if talking in person wasn't hard enough, now there's texting, dating apps, and sliding into the DMs...It's a lot. Plus, with the looming fear of getting ghosted, a one sentence text can take a whole crew of brunch friends to craft...

If you're feeling down about your texting style, here are some men who are guaranteed to make you feel better.

1. This guy who doesn't know what an insult is.

2. This guy who has so many lies to unpack.

3. What a smooth talker!

4. This is a real journey.