16 truckers share their weirdest, scariest, and most surprising rest stop stories.

Working any job on the road means you'll encounter a lot of different types of people. When you're on the road week in and out, you get a special taste of regional differences, the night habits of people, and how to spot the beginning of a sketchy situation.
While there are plenty of jobs that involve constant travel, trucking is one of the most intense since driving long distances is a literal part of the job description. In order to stay rested and fueled up, many truckers regularly stop at highway service stations, and truck stops, and occasionally, these mandatory stops make for some great stories.
Fun story. I stopped at a gas station for my mandatory break and went to get a snack. When I came back, a guy with a camera asked me if I wanted to pose for a photoshoot with my truck. I was suspicious but agreed. He shot some pictures and seemed to know what he was doing. I gave him my email address and a few days later I got the pictures. They were awesome, super well done. They still hang in the breakroom of my company.