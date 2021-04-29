16 truckers share their weirdest, scariest, and most surprising rest stop stories.

Working any job on the road means you'll encounter a lot of different types of people. When you're on the road week in and out, you get a special taste of regional differences, the night habits of people, and how to spot the beginning of a sketchy situation.

While there are plenty of jobs that involve constant travel, trucking is one of the most intense since driving long distances is a literal part of the job description. In order to stay rested and fueled up, many truckers regularly stop at highway service stations, and truck stops, and occasionally, these mandatory stops make for some great stories.

In a popular Reddit thread, truckers shared their weirdest, filthiest, and most fun stories from highway service stations.

1. From abbadon420: