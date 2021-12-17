16 tweets about celebrating Christmas in 2021.

Christmas in December 2021 doesn't quite feel like the typical holiday season...

Between December seemingly flying by when yesterday was for sure July 4th, conflicting messages about whether or not you should cancel gatherings, and an overall unhinged vibe, winter 2021 has been a wild ride.

Did anyone start their Christmas shopping yet? Is Christmas indeed, next week? If you can't handle the passage of time and are still wondering what has happened in your life since March 2020, stop doom-scrolling and let the wits of Twitter cheer you up.

So, if you can't figure quite figure out how to celebrate the holiday season in this truly chaotic year of 2021, here are the best tweets we could find from people who don't know whether to be a Grinch or an ugly-sweater adorned Nutcracker of joy at the office Secret Santa next week. Enjoy!

1.