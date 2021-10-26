16 tweets from people who take Halloween very seriously.

Halloween can be a divisive season as it seems many people have a pretty extreme reaction to the holiday...

Either you're watching scary movies every night with a plastic cauldron full of chocolates and a fog machine, preparing three different costumes for each night of Halloweekend and carving every pumpkin in sight while bathing in pumpkin spiced bliss, or you're showing up to the first party you're invited to in a witch hat and calling it a day.

While most parents and children tend to go hard for Halloween by strolling the neighborhood Trick-or-Treating with a puffy coat over the costumes you planned for weeks, celebrating as a child-free adult can be complicated. Do you go out into the crowds of cover charges at bars full of pumpkin beer soaked "slutty iPhone" costumes, or do you stay in and watch "Hocus Pocus" with your cat?

So, if you either absolutely can't wait to go all out for Halloween this year or can't decide where to host your Ouija Board cocktail party, here are the best posts we could find from people who share your energy. Enjoy!