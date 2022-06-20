16 waiters share the most awkward signs that they're serving a table on a first date.

So, when a Reddit user asked waiters and bartenders, "Waiters and waitresses, what are some signs you’re serving a first date?" people who work in the service industry were ready to share the red flags they've noticed that a table is absolutely cursed in the romance department.
One time I had a couple who were talking about what they had been doing the previous summer, indicating that they didn’t know each other until recently. They ordered a bottle of $100 red wine, and when I came back with the bottle the guy had started telling a gross story about how he was so hungover on vacation that his friends had to carry him inside the airport, where he had puked multiple times on various people/things etc.
Before she even finished her first glass of wine, the girl left the restaurant and the guy stayed and drank the whole thing himself without ordering any food. The best/worst part was when he also chugged down her half finished glass before he left as well. - blackbird1273