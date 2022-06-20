16 waiters share the most awkward signs that they're serving a table on a first date.

While most of the time a shift at a restaurant offers the usual crises involving temper tantrums over missing sides of ranch dressing, customers requesting "heavy pours," rampant unwanted flirtation or the entire staff dating each other reality TV-style, sometimes being a witness to a first date is more awkward than it is swoon-worthy...

So, when a Reddit user asked waiters and bartenders, "Waiters and waitresses, what are some signs you’re serving a first date?" people who work in the service industry were ready to share the red flags they've noticed that a table is absolutely cursed in the romance department.

1.

One time I had a couple who were talking about what they had been doing the previous summer, indicating that they didn’t know each other until recently. They ordered a bottle of $100 red wine, and when I came back with the bottle the guy had started telling a gross story about how he was so hungover on vacation that his friends had to carry him inside the airport, where he had puked multiple times on various people/things etc.