16 waiters share the worst Valentine’s Day date they ever witnessed.

Anyone who has ever worked in the service industry during a Valentine's Day shift is familiar with the chaos of crammed reservations, heart-shaped desserts, bizarre customer requests and failed romantic gestures...

While most Valentine's Day dates in a restaurant go off without a hitch with a perfectly timed prix fixe menu and roses or chocolate, there usually is at least one reservation that the entire staff is gossiping about in the kitchen. The couple screaming at each other over their candlelit pasta, the engagement ring that has been sitting in a champagne glass unnoticed for at least an hour, or the couple who has a complaint about every step of the dinner are all-too-familiar shows to behold. Sure, the customer might not always be right, but the woman rejecting a proposal while holding a ring covered in microwaved lava cake has some great points. Love is in the air!

So, when a Reddit user asked people who have worked in the service industry, "what Valentines day disasters have you witnessed?" servers everywhere who watched nightmare dates go down were ready to share.