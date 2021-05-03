17 baristas share the most ridiculous and complicated drinks they’ve had to make.

Working in a coffee shop can be a blur of ungodly early mornings, sunrise stress, surprising hand-burns, and tired, impatient, rushed customers ordering some of the most shockingly sweet drinks imaginable...

People have strayed so far from the standard cup of drip coffee that it's unclear if we'll ever return to morning beverages that aren't essentially just a blended lava cake. 12 pumps of sugar syrup with a tiny shot of espresso topped with a mountain of whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles, and a lollipop can somehow be passed off as "coffee."

Still, everyone is entitled to drink whatever makes them happy if a coffee shop is willing to make it and as long as you're polite and patient, most baristas don't mind accomodating a seemingly strange request. Ordering a drink that's almost twenty dollars and it doesn't even have an ounce of tequila in it, though? Prepare to get roasted on social media, Edward....

So, when barista and Twitter user @ProjectJosiee tweeted about a hilariously complex, deeply infuriating drink order, baristas everywhere were there to share his pain.