17 bartenders and servers share the story of their rudest customer ever.

Fake-smiling and nodding along while a frustrated customer threatens to ruin your whole life on Yelp can be a floor routine in the Olympic sport of extreme patience, but there are some shifts that can make any bartender or server fantasize about walking out...

So, when a Reddit user asked people who work in the service industry, "what is the rudest thing a customer has ever done to you?" people were ready to share the story of a time the customer was absolutely not right.

1.

A guy spit on me once because it was last call. I made sure to snap a Polaroid of him for our wall of shame as the bouncers dragged him, kicking and screaming out. - handsomeb*stard

2.

I once got a death threat while working in McDonald's as a teenager because we had run out of sour cream and chive dip for the potato skins. - fatmike85

3.