17 bartenders and servers share the story of their rudest customer ever.

So, when a Reddit user asked people who work in the service industry, "what is the rudest thing a customer has ever done to you?" people were ready to share the story of a time the customer was absolutely not right.
A guy spit on me once because it was last call. I made sure to snap a Polaroid of him for our wall of shame as the bouncers dragged him, kicking and screaming out. - handsomeb*stard
I once got a death threat while working in McDonald's as a teenager because we had run out of sour cream and chive dip for the potato skins. - fatmike85
So I used to work in Papa Johns. One day, this crazy lady comes in and orders a pizza. When asked if she wanted another one for half price she flat out refused, paid, and left to go to the shop next door.